‘Save a Life Tour’ drinking, driving simulation comes to Binghamton University

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The “Save a Life Tour,” a driving simulator that educates about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving, stopped by Binghamton University Wednesday.

Students had the opportunity to try out a simulator for drinking and driving as well as texting and driving. They were also able to speak with representatives from Broome County’s Stop DWI Program.

Stop DWI Program Coordinator Kerby Sainclair said having the simulator for students to better understand the consequences made sharing information more impactful.

“It’s hard to make people understand what they would actually experience,” said Sainclair. “We’re so grateful the Save a Life Tour was able to bring their simulators for us so that people could understand exactly what they’d be experiencing if they decide to drink and drive.”

For college students, Sainclair hopes their new environment won’t lead to poor decisions when it comes to getting behind the wheel.

“Obviously there’s the new area that they are living in and there’s the lack of experience driving so when you combine all of these things together, and the feeling that you need to have fun on a college campus, it’s a bad recipe for some things,” said Sainclair.

When educating on distracted driving, Lt. Steve Faulkner with Binghamton University Police said it’s important to note that just one text while on the road can change your life.

“Especially with the younger demographics: Everyone is texting, everyone is on their phones and everyone is using social media non-stop,” said Faulkner. “A lot of times when you’re behind the wheel you don’t want to stop doing that. They get a quick text and think ‘no big deal I can just do it’ and then someone pulls out in front of them.”

Faulkner said as programs like this one have increased in popularity in recent years he’s seen impaired and distracted driving incidents decrease.

“When I was a younger officer we had a lot more drinking and driving,” said Faulkner. “A lot of things: Education, more availability for taxis and buses and Ubers, all of those things come into play to reduce the numbers.”

Binghamton was one of five stops at SUNY campuses for the Save a Life Tour, sponsored by the statewide Stop DWI Program.

