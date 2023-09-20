Son of DICK’S Sporting Goods Founder to be honored for ‘retail leadership’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton Native is being given country-wide recognition for turning a family business into an empire.

On Tuesday, the National Retail Federation announced that DICK’S Sporting Goods Executive Chairman Ed Stack will receive the Visionary Award. The award is presented every year to an outstanding retail leader. It honors Stack for his leadership in guiding the company’s evolution from two stores in New York State to a Fortune 500 company.

Stack served as the Chairman & CEO from 1984 through 2021.

He will be recognized during the ninth annual NRF Foundation Honors on Jan. 14, 2024, in New York City.

In August, DICK’S Sporting Goods Opened the DICK’S House of Sport in Johnson City at the Oakdale Commons. The store is the largest of the DICK’S businesses.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.