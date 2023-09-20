Town of Chenango Supervisor resigns

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Town of Chenango Jo Anne Klenovic has stepped down from her position.

Klenovic, a Republican, submitted her resignation to town officials late Monday without offering a reason as to why. Effective immediately, Deputy Supervisor Jim DiMascio became Acting Supervisor.

DiMascio told 12 News he would not speculate why Klenovic gave up her position, but said he was ready to take over.

“You don’t wish this but it happens,” said DiMascio. “You have to fulfill the obligation.”

Klenovic is still listed as the Town of Chenango Supervisor on the town and Broome County government websites as of Wednesday morning.

The position will not be a part of the 2023 General Election. The seat is up for grabs in 2024.

