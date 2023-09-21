41st annual CHOW Hunger Walk

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The 41st annual CHOW Hunger Walk will be on Saturday at the Oakdale Commons, previously known as the Oakdale Mall.

CHOW will be accepting donations for the event. There will be live music, a magician, face painting, feats of strength, games, a stem table, karate demonstrations and more.

CHOW will be partnering with Beer Tree Factory, Auntie Anne and DICKS House of Sport for the event.

