Another great day!

Changes by the weekend?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 (70-74) Wind N Calm-5 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 44 (38-46) Wind L&V

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 (68-74) Wind SE 3-8 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 48 Wind S becoming E Calm-5 mph

SATURDAY: FALL ARRIVES AT 2:50 AM. Early sun with increasing clouds. A couple late day

showers. 20% High 66 Low 50

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 68 Low 52

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 68 Low 52

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 66 Low 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 64 Low 48

High pressure gives us another beautiful day today. We’ll have a lot of sunshine and mild temperatures.

This will be our forecast into Friday.

A low developing to our south will begin to move northward. The high will act as a block, so

the low will have a tough time moving northward. We’ll have some clouds and showers for

Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but dry time will dominate.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies in the forecast Tuesday and into Wednesday.

