Applications are open for the 6th round of Small Community Fund Grants

(WBNG) -- Applications are being accepted for the 6=sixth round of the Broome County Small Community Fund Grant Program.

The program is available to municipalities, non-profits and local economic development entities that work on projects that complement Broome County’s Comprehensive Plan. Most grants range from $1,200 to $30,000.

Since the grant was created in 2018, the program has supported nearly 90 projects in Broome throughout the county. One organization that has benefited from the fund was “GiGi’s Playhouse” which received a fund for a new space at the Oakdale Commons, previously known as the Oakdale Mall.

The program Coordinator at GiGi’s Playhouse Anna Bruce shared what the grant did for the organization.

“We knew that this was a huge undertaking it was a little intimidating, but this truly is a community-funded project,” said Bruce. “We would not have been able to make this move without the support of Broome County and from the thousands of other individuals and community organizations within this area.”

Applications for the grant are due on Oct. 11 at 4 p.m.

For more information or to apply, follow the link.

