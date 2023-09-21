Athlete of the Week: Anna Finn

WINDSOR, N.Y. (WBNG) - Last week, Windsor field hockey senior Anna Finn scored two goals in their win over Greene. That second goal was especially important since it helped Finn break the all-time scoring record for the Windsor program, with 90 career goals.

“I knew going into the game that I was two away. Focused on getting the win first, and then maybe getting the goals,” Finn said. “It was great to get the goals, break the record. It’s really satisfying to see that my hard work paid off. That was a big goal of mine heading into my senior year to get that. I’m glad it worked out.”

Even more significant is that the record was set by Larissa Balachick, who happens to be the Black Knights’ assistant coach.

“Seeing how she worked, how she had that grit, that want to put the ball in the back of the cage,” said Balachick. “I knew I wasn’t going to hold on to that record for very long. She had it in her eyes, I knew she was going to get there. Just being able to be here this year, and see her success has been awesome.”

Finn has been a member of the Windsor varsity since she was in the 7th grade, and has grown into a great leader for the Knights all over the field, so breaking that record didn’t really come as a surprise.

“It was really exciting. She really took off during her sophomore year,” said Windsor head coach Taylor Lippolis. “She had 30+ goals in her sophomore year, and she did it again her junior year. So we had high expectations for her.”

But the record was more of a bonus than the main goal, which for Finn and the rest of her team, is another appearance in the Section 4 championship. And Finn wants to make sure she’s leading the team in anyway that she can.

“Me and my fellow seniors really like to make everyone feel welcome on this team. Its a big family so we want everyone to feel included. And I think just winning as a team together, good passing, good communications is always a goal for our team and geting to sectionals is a nother good goal for us.”

“She has been a team captain since her sophomore year. We’ve seen her lead the team, encourage teammates, and one of her biggest strengths is that she can play anywhere on the fied. That really emphasizes her teammates, and gets her wherever she needs to be on the field, and that really pushes forward a team concept.”

Finn has helped her team to a 6-1 record so far. Which means that goal of getting in that section championship is well on its way to becoming a reality

