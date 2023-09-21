Binghamton woman wins $1 million Powerball 2nd Prize
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton woman has won $1 million from a Powerball second prize matching the first five numbers in the July 19 drawing.
Joanne Jeske correctly had numbers 07, 10, 11, 13, 24 Powerball 24. Jeske received a one-time lump sum payment of $651,000 after the required withholdings.
The ticket was purchased at Sliders Food Market in the Town of Clayton, NY, which is in Jefferson County.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.