Free Dental Day by Progressive Dental

(WBNG) -- Doctors with a Heart Day provides people with quality dental care with no-fee visits. The visits provide one treatment such as cleaning, extractions, fillings, fluoride treatments and x-rays on a first come first serve basis.

Progressive Dental at the Endwell and Norwich locations will be offering the services from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

