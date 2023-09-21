Free Dental Day by Progressive Dental

By WBNG Staff
Sep. 21, 2023
(WBNG) -- Doctors with a Heart Day provides people with quality dental care with no-fee visits. The visits provide one treatment such as cleaning, extractions, fillings, fluoride treatments and x-rays on a first come first serve basis.

Progressive Dental at the Endwell and Norwich locations will be offering the services from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

