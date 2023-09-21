High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-20-23)

A soccer ball
A soccer ball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, September 20:

Boys’ Soccer:

Oxford - 1, Afton/Harpursville - 6

Sidney - 0, Delhi - 1

Girls’ Soccer:

Binghamton - 1, Vestal - 8

Johnson City - 0, Union-Endicott - 6

Owego - 7, Norwich - 0

Chenango Forks - 2, Seton Catholic - 2

Maine-Endwell - 0, Ithaca - 3

Stamford/Jefferson - 3, Worcester - 1

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom-and-pop shops around state already feel effects of new gun laws
National Weather Service Center in Binghamton prepares for hectic weather season
Woman sentenced for stealing from Walmart
Woman charged for never returning vehicle to dealership after test drive
New York State’s wage transparency law goes into effect

Latest News

Windsor's Anna Finn during a field hockey practice.
Athlete of the Week: Anna Finn
Vestal's Ava Schmidt (13) runs with the ball in a high school girls' soccer game against...
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Vestal (girls’ soccer)
Union-Endicott's Natalie Decker (3) prepares to kick the ball in a high school soccer game...
Highlights: Johnson City vs. Union-Endicott (girls’ soccer)
A field hockey stick.
High school field hockey scores (9-20-23)