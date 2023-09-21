High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-20-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, September 20:

Boys’ Soccer:

Oxford - 1, Afton/Harpursville - 6

Sidney - 0, Delhi - 1

Girls’ Soccer:

Binghamton - 1, Vestal - 8

Johnson City - 0, Union-Endicott - 6

Owego - 7, Norwich - 0

Chenango Forks - 2, Seton Catholic - 2

Maine-Endwell - 0, Ithaca - 3

Stamford/Jefferson - 3, Worcester - 1

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.