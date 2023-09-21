High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-20-23)
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, September 20:
Boys’ Soccer:
Oxford - 1, Afton/Harpursville - 6
Sidney - 0, Delhi - 1
Girls’ Soccer:
Binghamton - 1, Vestal - 8
Johnson City - 0, Union-Endicott - 6
Owego - 7, Norwich - 0
Chenango Forks - 2, Seton Catholic - 2
Maine-Endwell - 0, Ithaca - 3
Stamford/Jefferson - 3, Worcester - 1
