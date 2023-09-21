Hochul, US Climate Alliance announces plans to decarbonize buildings

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced a series of new commitments to decarbonize buildings and quadruple heat pump installations by 2030. She also announced $200 million EmPower+ home retrofits program to reduce energy costs for low-income New Yorkers.

She said this will help allow for 2 million climate-friendly homes to be built by 2030 and it also supports New York State’s nation-leading Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

Hochul’s announcement was made on behalf of the US Climate Alliance Governors.

“It’s critical that we continue the transition to create an affordable clean energy future that benefits all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to stand side by side with my fellow Governors in the U.S. Climate Alliance to show our commitment to bold action to decarbonize the buildings sector. This coalition continues to prove that when we come together, we can make a greener future more equitable and accessible for all.”

Hochul’s office said, that as part of the new heat pump target, the alliance agreed to reach 20 million heat pump installations across the coalition by 2030, with the aim of ensuring at least 40% of benefits flow to disadvantaged communities.

The U.S. Climate Alliance is a bipartisan group of 25 governors across the country.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.