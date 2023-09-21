Olive Garden is bringing back the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl next week

Olive Garden said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.
Olive Garden said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.(Olive Garden/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion is coming back this month.

The chain said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.

The deal includes all-you-can-eat pasta along with soup or salad and breadsticks starting at $13.99.

Guests can choose from angel hair, fettuccine, rigatoni, or spaghetti and topped with a choice of alfredo sauce, creamy mushroom sauce, five cheese marinara, traditional marinara, or traditional meat sauce.

You can also add never-ending toppings like meatballs, Italian sausage, or crispy chicken for an additional $4.99.

Olive Garden says there are 80 possible pasta combinations.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom-and-pop shops around state already feel effects of new gun laws
Klondike klepto charged for burglarizing home, car in Town of Fenton
Woman sentenced for stealing from Walmart
Broome Co. Sheriff seeks public’s help finding man wanted on sex offender registration violation
National Weather Service Center in Binghamton prepares for hectic weather season

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
FILE - The 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is seen,...
The building where the Parkland school massacre occurred is set to be demolished next summer
Schumer announces $1.5M for Binghamton University’s ‘New Energy New York’ battery project
Tropical moisture moving northward; uncertain weekend forecast
You can join the Ross Park Zoo to see Red Pandas in Nepal: Here’s the details