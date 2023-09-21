Oxford Academy’s ‘Fab Lab’ teaches middle school students STEM education

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- The Oxford Academy Middle School’s “Fab Lab” is a state-of-the-art technology lab providing students with 21st-century equipment to create original designs and products.

The Fab Lab stands for “Digital Fabrication Lab” and is equipped with 3D printers and laser cutters for students to learn and utilize. Students also work together in teams and get hands-on experience while building relationships and responsibility.

“The equipment is industrial grade,” said Oxford Academy Middle School Principal Greg Lehr. “The experiences and challenges that they face will equip these middle schoolers to leave the middle school and not even high school with skills that they can take into the workplace.”

On Thursday, the students were working on a Fab Lab challenge where the task was to come up with an original design for a toy. After the toy is created, students will also create a commercial promoting their work.

“My favorite part about this is that it is not a typical class,” said Oxford Academy Middle School Art Teacher Charity Gipp. “We are not just striving to get 100s by checking off this and that instead, they are competing against the other groups so the possibilities are absolutely endless.”

The goal of the Fab Lab is to give students skills they can take with them beyond the classroom and into the workforce, no matter what career path they choose.

“Some of these kids in a job interview will be able to use some of the skills that they have gained while being in here,” said Gipp. “They can talk about their experiences and end up getting awesome jobs even if it’s not in manufacturing or production.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.