Rural Health Network of South Central New York celebrates 25th anniversary

(WBNG) -- The Rural Health Network of South Central New York, or RHNSCNY, has announced the 25th Anniversary Event details.

The event will be called “Mash it up on a Monday” and will act as a fundraiser highlighting the organization’s mission to advance the health and well-being of rural people and communities.

The proceeds will specifically go towards improving access to health services, education, food, transportation, well-being and advocacy.

Director of Resource Development for RHNSCNY Cindy Martin spoke about the event.

“Our sponsors and all those who attend our fundraising event will be supporting the programs and services of the rural health network which include community health food and health network get there mobility management and rural health service Ameri Corp.,” said Martin.

The event will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Binghamton on Oct. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased before Oct. 6, head here to purchase tickets.

