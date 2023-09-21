Schumer announces $1.5M for Binghamton University’s ‘New Energy New York’ battery project

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced $1.5 million for Binghamton University’s New Energy New York project.

The New Energy New York project seeks to create a national hub for battery innovation and manufacturing in Upstate New York. The funding, which comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission, is matched with dollars from the $63.2 million Build Back Better Regional Challenge Award, which was secured by Senator Schumer in September 2022.

Schumer said he hopes that the New Energy New York project will assist in efforts to attract battery startups and supply chain companies to the Southern Tier. He also said he hopes it will assist training programs to get local workers and students the experience they need in order to land a job in the battery industry.

“This funding will power the next generation of workers to get the skills they need to enter the battery industry and connect innovative startups and cutting-edge supply chain companies with the resources they need to help make their home in the Southern Tier,” said Schumer in a news release. “Binghamton University is leading the charge to bring the battery industry back to America, and this funding will help to strengthen those critical efforts.”

Schumer said he will continue to make New Energy New York one of his priorities.

