Tropical downpours possible this weekend in our area

Tonight: Clear and cool. Isolated frost potential is a bit lower than Thursday morning. Low: 38-47

Friday: Mostly sunny with some high clouds arriving. High: 67-72

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 45-50

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet and chilly night is coming with high pressure holding on. Some areas of fog are expected with lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

As of this writing, a disturbance off the southeast coast of the US is forecast to become Tropical Storm Ophelia overnight and move north into North Carolina Saturday. The storm is NOT expected to reach hurricane strength but will be a player in our forecast this weekend. Friday will be dry, but rain chances are increasing for the weekend as the tropical moisture lifts closer to our area. The Catskills and northeastern PA are in the cone of uncertainty from the NHC, meaning that the center of the degraded tropical system could possibly pass through these regions. The threat of some heavy rain in at least part of the area is increasing. We do not anticipate any significant flooding issues, but with the tropical nature of the rain there could be some heavy downpours. Rainfall totals from the Finger Lakes to the Poconos and Catskills will likely be sharp. As much as 2-3″ of rain may fall in the Poconos based off the latest guidance. In the Finger Lakes as much as 0.50″ could fall. We will follow the progression of this storm through the weekend and given its proximity to our region, you should too. This system poses no damaging wind threat to our area.

Sunday may still see some residual rain showers from the storm’s remnants. The chance of rain increases through the day Saturday, peaks Saturday night and should slowly decrease through Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s to around 60.

Early next week looks quiet as well with highs in the low to mid 60s through Wednesday.

