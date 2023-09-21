Tropical moisture moving northward; uncertain weekend forecast

By Connor Thompson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Binghamton (WBNG) -- The weather for the last full week of summer has been very sunny with mild temperatures. But, some pattern changes could be arriving as we head into the weekend.

The reason for the change? An area of low-pressure currently is circling near South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center has this system becoming a tropical storm, which will bring rain and wind to the coastline. But will this storm give the Southern Tier?

There does remain to some uncertainty, since the exact path of the storm is still unknown. There are two possible paths the system could take. One path would take it into land. In this scenario, high pressure that has been overhead the region will weaken, a shift westward, allowing a path for the storm to move northward. This path would then allow rain to fall over the weekend, with the possibility of heavy rain during parts of the day Sunday.

The second scenario is that the area of high pressure remains in place, which would then push the storm further east, allowing for the Southern Tier to stay dry for the weekend.

Stay with the Storm Track 12 weather team for the latest updates on the storm.

