WBNG’s 2023 Coats for Kids Drive

(WBNG) -- WBNG is launching its annual Coats for Kids drive for 2023.

The drive will take place from Sept. 25 to Oct. Oct. 29. You can donate a coat to help a child in need of one this winter.

You can drop off a coat at the following locations:

Security Mutual Life at 100 Court St., Binghamton

Bryant Heating & Air Conditioning at 528 Old Front St., Binghamton

SERVPRO at 134 Conklin Ave., Binghamton

Hatala Orthodontics at 165 Riverside Dr., Johnson City

Endwell Family Physicians at 415 Hooper Rd., Endwell

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield at 47 Riverside Dr., Johnson City

Tier Pediatrics at 256 Harry L Dr., Johnson City

Tioga State Bank at 1430 Upper Front St., Binghamton or 510 Hooper Rd., Endwell or 1250 Vestal Pkwy., Vestal

All of the coats will be professionally cleaned by Bates Troy.

