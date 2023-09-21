WBNG’s 2023 Coats for Kids Drive
(WBNG) -- WBNG is launching its annual Coats for Kids drive for 2023.
The drive will take place from Sept. 25 to Oct. Oct. 29. You can donate a coat to help a child in need of one this winter.
You can drop off a coat at the following locations:
- Security Mutual Life at 100 Court St., Binghamton
- Bryant Heating & Air Conditioning at 528 Old Front St., Binghamton
- SERVPRO at 134 Conklin Ave., Binghamton
- Hatala Orthodontics at 165 Riverside Dr., Johnson City
- Endwell Family Physicians at 415 Hooper Rd., Endwell
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield at 47 Riverside Dr., Johnson City
- Tier Pediatrics at 256 Harry L Dr., Johnson City
- Tioga State Bank at 1430 Upper Front St., Binghamton or 510 Hooper Rd., Endwell or 1250 Vestal Pkwy., Vestal
All of the coats will be professionally cleaned by Bates Troy.
