WBNG’s 2023 Coats for Kids Drive

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- WBNG is launching its annual Coats for Kids drive for 2023.

The drive will take place from Sept. 25 to Oct. Oct. 29. You can donate a coat to help a child in need of one this winter.

You can drop off a coat at the following locations:

  • Security Mutual Life at 100 Court St., Binghamton
  • Bryant Heating & Air Conditioning at 528 Old Front St., Binghamton
  • SERVPRO at 134 Conklin Ave., Binghamton
  • Hatala Orthodontics at 165 Riverside Dr., Johnson City
  • Endwell Family Physicians at 415 Hooper Rd., Endwell
  • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield at 47 Riverside Dr., Johnson City
  • Tier Pediatrics at 256 Harry L Dr., Johnson City
  • Tioga State Bank at 1430 Upper Front St., Binghamton or 510 Hooper Rd., Endwell or 1250 Vestal Pkwy., Vestal

All of the coats will be professionally cleaned by Bates Troy.

