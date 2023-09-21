You can join the Ross Park Zoo to see Red Pandas in Nepal: Here’s the details

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo is headed to Nepal and you can join them.

On the trip, you’ll be able to learn about red pandas firsthand from the Red Panda Network.

“They are kind of the global leader in red panda conservation work,” said Ross Park Zoo Executive Director Phillip Ginter. “They are actively involved in Nepal working in about half of the forest communities where they are found in the wild to support sustainable foresting efforts to preserve red pandas’ wild habitats.”

It won’t be just red pandas visible on the trip. Ginter said there will be opportunities to see much more while spending 10 days in the Himalayan Mountains.

“Folks on the trip might get a chance to see clouded leopards, a variety of birds native to the Himalayan region and we’ll be going by Mt. Everest so people might have a chance to see Mt. Everest,” said Ginter.

For the Ross Park Zoo, the best part of trips like this is providing educational opportunities for both those who go on the adventure and those who aren’t able to.

“We are really looking forward to not only sharing this with guests that might go on this trip in terms of what’s happening on the ground in Nepal but also having our staff being able to come back and provide some information and programs to visitors about what they experienced in Nepal, giving them a better idea of what the Red Panda Network is doing,” said Ginter.

Around five to seven residents will be able to join zoo staff on the trip.

Applications open Nov. 11 with the trip scheduled for mid-November 2024.

