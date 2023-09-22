Dog Walking Forecast

Another sunny day
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 (68-72) Wind SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. Low 48 (44-50) Wind E 3-8 mph

High pressure gives us another beautiful day today. We’ll have a lot of sunshine and mild temperatures.

Skies will be partly cloudy, clouds will increase through the night.

A low developing along the coast will begin to move northward. The high will act as a block, so

the low will have a tough time moving northward. We’ll have some clouds, rain and showers for

Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There will be a sharp northwest to southeast gradient with

the rain. Heaviest rain will be southeast of Binghamton.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies in the forecast Tuesday into Thursday.

