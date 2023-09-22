‘Eat-BING’ announces Binghamton Restaurant Week details

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local officials and members of “Eat-BING” announced the details for the 2023 Binghamton Restaurant Week.

Binghamton Restaurant Week is a bi-annual event meant to support local eateries in the community while raising money for local charities. For this year’s Fall Restaurant Week, 19 restaurants will participate in the event.

Proceeds this year will be going towards: Party with a Purpose, a program that raises funds for various local organizations as well as CHOW, an organization that looks to combat food insecurity in the Southern Tier.

“This is a time to try a restaurant you haven’t tried before to go back to a restaurant you’ve loved but haven’t been back to in a while,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. “It’s really a chance to support independent restaurants, to visit downtown Binghamton if you haven’t been in a while.”

Binghamton Restaurant Week will run for 10 days, starting Sept. 26 until Oct. 5.

For a full list of menus and participating locations follow the link.

