Endicott man gets 8 years for attempted robbery

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that an Endicott man was sentenced to attempted robbery in the first degree, a felony.

The district attorney’s office said Dushane D. Murphy, 24, will serve eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Murphy admitted that on Jan. 20, 2023, in the Village of Endicott, he and another person forcibly stole property from a 27-year-old man, while brandishing a handgun. Murphy and the other person approached the victim on Washington Avenue in the Village of Endicott and pointed a handgun at him and stole his wallet, cell phone and marijuana. This occurred around noon.

Murphy then fled the area and was later apprehended by police on Adams Avenue, where he was identified. Surveillance cameras from businesses revealed where the handgun was dumped. Police later found the .40 caliber pistol.

Murphy, who had a prior felony conviction in 2017 for robbery, waived his right to appeal.

