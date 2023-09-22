High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-21-23)
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Thursday, September 21:
Boys’ Soccer:
Corning - 0, Vestal - 3
Maine-Endwell - 6, Johnson City - 1
Owego - 0, Chenango Forks - 2
Seton Catholic - 3, Chenango Valley - 0
Oneonta - 1, Susquehanna Valley - 2
Girls’ Soccer:
Chenango Valley - 6, Seton Catholic - 0
Susquehanna Valley - 0, Oneonta - 4
