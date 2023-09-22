High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-21-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Thursday, September 21:

Boys’ Soccer:

Corning - 0, Vestal - 3

Maine-Endwell - 6, Johnson City - 1

Owego - 0, Chenango Forks - 2

Seton Catholic - 3, Chenango Valley - 0

Oneonta - 1, Susquehanna Valley - 2

Girls’ Soccer:

Chenango Valley - 6, Seton Catholic - 0

Susquehanna Valley - 0, Oneonta - 4

