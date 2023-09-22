Listed Here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of Sept. 25. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Culvert work on Big Hollow Road, North Road, North Sanford Road, Lewis Road and Stateline Road

Blacktop patching on Cloverdale Road, Crocker Hill Road, Knapp Hill Road and Loughlin Road

Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Big Hollow Road, Colesville Road, East Main Road, North Sanford Road, Old State Road and Stratmill Road

Cutting dead trees along the right of way on various county roads

Painting and stripping on various county roads

Mowing right of way on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

