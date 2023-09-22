The Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York announces $1M expansion

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York announced the $1 million expansion creating new family suites.

Executive Director Beth Trunfio said beginning this fall, they will be renovating more than 9,000 square feet on the fourth floor of the house, adding six new family suites to increase the capacity of the home.

She said the floor will feature four one-bedroom suites and two, two-bedroom suites providing a total of 14 beds to accommodate more guests.

“For us to be able to continue to extend that and serve even more families in need is really an extraordinary privilege and opportunity,” said Trunfio

Trunfio said the renovation is slated to be finished in six to nine months.

