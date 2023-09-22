Sidney Central School District to change mascot name from Native American imagery

SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- School districts around the state have been changing their names and mascots. In April of this year, the Masoct Advisory Group of New York State made some changes that officially banned all use of images and names for school mascots related to Native Americans.

Sidney Central School District is among many schools that need to make the change.

Superintendent Eben Bullock explained this is because of the indigenous head they used to represent their mascot, the Warriors. Bullock and President of The School Board Kerrie Green, are using this as an opportunity to get the students and community more involved in the school.

“When we started talking about this last year when we knew we had to make the change, we really wanted to focus this on being a student center process,” Green said. ”That was really important to us. We know everybody loves our community, loves our school and wants to be a part of it. We have a lot of active alumni and community members. We felt like our students needed to own this and we felt like it was really important to make sure the students had a voice and were a part of the process. So we’re thrilled we have over 100 students involved.”

There will be two stakeholder groups: One has 100 students consisting of fifth through 12th-grade students so far, and another with 23 people: 10 staff and 13 community members, parents and alumni.

On Sept. 27, two stakeholder meetings will be held to talk about the process, pitch names and go through them to bring up at another meeting. A survey will be sent out to the community with a variety of questions.

The first round of the survey will be collecting people’s names, people’s roles in the district the suggested name and its connection to Sidney and why it’s important to them, said Bullock.

After that, the students will vote, giving them the final say. Although locals may be sad to see the name go, the two explain there are so many positives to this.

“You know I grew up here so of course I have an emotional attachment to what we were but I have to say I’m pretty excited about where we can go and that everyone is coming together in a positive way to do this together,” Green said.

Bullock said this is a new opportunity for a new legacy for the Sideny School District.

The new name should be finalized by the end of this school year.

Recently, the Owego-Apalachin School District rebranded from the Indians to the River Hawks.

