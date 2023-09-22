Sunny today

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 (68-72) Wind SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. Low 48 (44-50) Wind E 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: FALL ARRIVES AT 2:50 AM. Cloudy with late day rain and showers. 0-.25″ (1.00″) 60%

High 62 (58-64) E 5-10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.25″ (1.00″) Low 50 Wind E 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 40% High 62 Low 50

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 64 Low 50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 64 Low 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 64 Low 44

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 64 Low 48

High pressure gives us another beautiful day today. We’ll have a lot of sunshine and mild temperatures.

Skies will be partly cloudy, clouds will increase through the night.

A low developing along the coast will begin to move northward. The high will act as a block, so

the low will have a tough time moving northward. We’ll have some clouds, rain and showers for

Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There will be a sharp northwest to southeast gradient with

the rain. Heaviest rain will be southeast of Binghamton.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies in the forecast Tuesday into Thursday.

