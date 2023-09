(WBNG) -- The Ti-ahwaga Community Players presents “Sylvia” by A. R. Gurney. The story highlights a couple who brings home a new pup after a move to Manhattan.

The show will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 15 at the Ti-ahwaga Performing Arts Center in Owego.

Tickets can be found online or by calling the box office at 607-687-2130.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.