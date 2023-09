JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department is alerting the public to a traffic change for next week.

On Sept. 24 to 27, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Harry L Drive between Wegmans and Reynolds Road will undergo milling, paving, striping and traffic signal upgrades.

People should expect delays and they should seek alternate routes.

