Woman arrested on welfare fraud charges in Cortland County

(WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a woman on Sept. 21 following an investigation into fraud.

The sheriff’s office announced it charged Crissy L. Greene, 30, of Cortland with two counts of offering a false instrument in the first degree; a class E felony, welfare fraud in the fourth degree; a class E felony and grand larceny in the fourth degree; a class E felony.

The office said it was reported that Greene provided fraudulent information to the Cortland County Department of Social Services concerning her household composition. As a result, she received benefits that she was not entitled to in excess of $2,000.

She was issued an appearance and scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.

