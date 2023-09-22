Woman arrested on welfare fraud charges in Cortland County

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a woman on Sept. 21 following an investigation into fraud.

The sheriff’s office announced it charged Crissy L. Greene, 30, of Cortland with two counts of offering a false instrument in the first degree; a class E felony, welfare fraud in the fourth degree; a class E felony and grand larceny in the fourth degree; a class E felony.

The office said it was reported that Greene provided fraudulent information to the Cortland County Department of Social Services concerning her household composition. As a result, she received benefits that she was not entitled to in excess of $2,000.

She was issued an appearance and scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.

