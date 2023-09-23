CHOW holds 41st annual Hunger Walk

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The CHOW Organization held its 41st annual Hunger Walk on Saturday afternoon at Oakdale Commons in support of its mission to stop hunger in Broome County.

The event, its biggest fundraiser of the year. It included a walk to stomp out hunger, games at the Dick’s House of Sport athletic field, fun family activities and entertainment at the CHOW kid’s zones all throughout the mall. There was also live music and food at the Factory by Beer Tree Brew. It also showcased a juggler and had a raffle for a variety of items.

15% of all food sales at the Factory by Beer Tree Brew benefited CHOW. Plus, every $1 donated helped CHOW make five meals and as Chow Community Engagement Specialist Cody Manning said, “Because really with just one dollar we can make five meals, so a lot of good is gonna come from today.”

In addition to the walk, CHOW partnered with the Johnson City Police Department to hold a food drive at Wegmans.

For more information on the CHOW organization and to donate, click here.

