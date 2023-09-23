Endicott property declared a public nuisance under ‘Lockdown Law’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott has declared the residence at 1000 Monroe St., owned by Travis Kipp, a public nuisance under the village’s “Lockdown Law.”

An Order to Show Cause hearing was held Friday morning in Broome County Supreme Court. Supreme Court Justice Joseph McBride declared the location of 1000 Monroe St., Village of Endicott, New York a public nuisance and ordered it to be closed.

The Endicott Police Department said that village police ordered occupants of the building to vacate the buildings on the property by 5:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

1000 Monroe St. has been the center of ongoing criminal activity and a source of concern for residents in the neighborhood. The property has been the subject of numerous police complaints since August 2022, including shootings, a stabbing, fighting and narcotics distribution and use.

Code Enforcement Officers of the Endicott Fire Department have issued several citations for numerous code violations, partly due to large amounts of garbage on and around the property and the property owner had been provided with many previous warnings.

According to the Endicott Police Department, a building is deemed a public nuisance under the lockdown law if it accumulates 12 or more points in a six-month period, or 18 or more points in a 12-month period. 1000 Monroe St. had accumulated over 30 points in a 12-month period.

