Rain remains as the weekend ends

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers. Chance of rain 60%. Low: 50-56.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Rain could be heavy at times. Chance of rain 60%. High: 50-61.

Sunday Night: Cloudy. Low: 48-55.

Monday: Clouds early before sun in the afternoon. High: 70. Low: 47.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 66. Low: 44.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 67. Low: 45.

Thursday: Partly-to-mostly sunny. High: 68. Low: 46.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 69. Low: 48.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 71. Low: 49.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain from Tropical Storm Ophelia will continue off and on during the night, but we will see a lot of dry time. Lows will fall into the mid-50s.

Rain from what will be the remains of Ophelia will continue Sunday, with some heavy pockets of rain, thanks to the tropical nature of the storm. Rainfall totals will range from .5″-1.25″ across the region, with localized higher amounts possible. Flooding will not be an issue. Highs will be cool, with the area struggling to reach 60.

As we start the workweek, high pressure builds in, allowing for drier air and seasonable temperatures. Highs from Monday through the start of the weekend will be in the upper-60s and low-70s. All next week will feature partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

