Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week 3)

(WBNG) - The high school football season is in full swing! Check out the scores from Week 3:

Friday:

Union-Endicott - 14, Vestal - 12

Horseheads - 49, Norwich - 21

Maine-Endwell - 43, Corning - 42

Susquehanna Valley - 16, Windsor - 32

Whitney Point - 20, Chenango Valley - 7

Schuyler - 27, Owego - 24 (OT)

Elmira - 8, Waverly - 45

Deposit-Hancok - 6, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 26

Dryden - 44, South Seneca - 0

Sidney - 14, Lansing - 21

Ithaca - 18, Montrose (PA) - 0

Hamilton/Waterville - 12, Greene - 6

Newfield - 26, Unatego/Franklin - 40

Groton - 44, Oxford - 6

