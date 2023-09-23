Tropical moisture visits our area this weekend

Tonight: Clear early, but clouds increase toward morning. Low: 46-52

Saturday: First day of Fall. Cloudy. 30% chance of rain around midday increases through the afternoon. Rain may be steady at times. High: 55-64

Saturday Night: Scattered rain likely. Rain could be steady to heavy at times. Low: 45-52

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and showers. Rain could be steady to heavy at times, especially early. Highs in the low 60s.

Forecast Discussion:

Tropical Storm Ophelia will move north tonight and make landfall in North Carolina. It will head up the I-95 corridor toward Washington DC and Baltimore this weekend and eventually lose its tropical characteristics as it weakens over land.

As the weakening storm moves north, the outer reaches of its rain bands will rotate into the Twin Tiers bringing a chance of some heavy downpours Saturday through parts of Sunday.

We do not anticipate any significant flooding issues, but with the tropical nature of the rain there could be some heavy downpours at times. Rainfall totals from the Finger Lakes to the Poconos and Catskills will likely be sharp. As much as 2″ of rain may fall in the Poconos based off the latest guidance. In the Finger Lakes and north of Binghamton as much as 0.25-0.50″ could fall. We will follow the progression of this storm through the weekend and given its proximity to our region, you should too. This system poses no wind threat to our area and river flooding in our area is not forecast.

Sunday may still see some residual rain showers from the storm’s remnants. The chance of rain increases through the day Saturday, peaks Saturday night and should slowly decrease through Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s to around 60.

Early next week looks quiet as well with highs in the low to mid 60s through Wednesday.

