Binghamton Rumble Ponies Sunday EL Championship Game against Erie postponed to Monday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The opening game of the Eastern League Championship Series between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Erie Seawolves has been postponed from Sunday to Monday due to inclement weather.

The new start time will be Monday at 6:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

Fans with tickets to Sunday’s game can use the same tickets for Monday’s game.

Game 2 and if necessary Game 3 will still be played on Tuesday and Wednesday in Erie.

