Binghamton women’s soccer beats UMBC 3-1 to stay undefeated in conference

By Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s soccer team scored a couple of goals right before halftime to beat UMBC 3-1 and stay undefeated in conference.

The Bearcats previously beat New Hampshire 1-0 to open up America East play.

Binghamton scored two goals less than two minutes apart. As Brooke Herber netted a score in the 43rd minute, and then Lauren Clark scored in the 45th.

In the second half, UMBC made it a one-goal game in the 72nd minute, but Paige Luke extended Binghamton’s lead back to two with a late score.

Next up, Binghamton will host Albany on Thursday at 6:07 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex.

