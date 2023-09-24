Showers linger Monday, before a quiet stretch of weather

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers. Chance of rain 70%. Low: 48-55

Monday: Morning showers before some sun in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. High: 62-69.

Monday Night: Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Low: 44-53.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 65. Low: 42.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 67. Low: 45.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 68. Low: 47.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 70. Low: 49.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 73. Low: 48.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 72. Low: 50.

Forecast Discussion:

The remains of Tropical Storm Ophelia will continue to push through the region during the night. Additional rainfall totals will range from .25″-.50″, with maybe localized higher amounts. No flooding issues are expected. Lows will fall into the low-50s.

Showers will linger Monday morning, but high pressure will slowly build in during the afternoon, allowing for some partial sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-60s. New rainfall amounts will be less than .1″. Some clouds linger for Monday night, with lows falling into the upper 40s.

The rest of the week is looking quiet, and nice as that area of high pressure sets up shop overhead. Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday through the weekend, with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. Overnight lows range from the low-40s Tuesday to near 50 Sunday night.

