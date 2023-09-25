2-year-old boy suffers head injury after fall at Taughannock Falls

TRUMANSBURG, NY (WBNG) -- A 2-year-old boy was injured after falling at Taughannock Falls State Park near Trumansburg, NY Sunday evening.

According to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, the child fell 25 feet off of a trail near the lower falls while he was hiking with his parents. This occurred around 6:20 p.m.

He was found and taken to Upstate Golisano’s Children’s Hospital and is being treated for a head injury. As of Monday around noon, the boy is listed in stable condition.

The NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said it was thankful to the New York State Park Police and other first responders for attending to the call.

