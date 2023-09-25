BOCES announces new ‘Garden Cafe’

(WBNG) -- The Broome-Tioga BOCES Career Development Center announced a new “Garden Cafe” at the Education Center for students and faculty.

Participating students and employees will learn skills such as workplace preparation, good communication skills with co-workers, eating with customers, taking payment, making change and more. Students will even have the opportunity to cook the snacks served at the cafe.

Assistant Principal for Career Development Center at BOCES Steve Moschak shared the process of starting the cafe.

“Students received an orientation a work orientation similar to what you’d receive when you start a new job,” said Moschak. “So, that took about a week and so at the tail end of the week they opened up and so today is really our soft opening.”

Organizers said this was a great way to give students hands-on experience in restaurant and retail. Students began preparing for the cafe in late September.

The program is for children 16-years-old or older.

