Brighter skies are not far away

Tonight: Cloudy and damp. Some lingering drizzle or a shower or two possible. Low: 45-53

Tuesday: Partial sun. High: 58-64

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 38-44

Forecast Discussion:

Damp and dreary conditions continue for most of the area tonight, and parts of Tuesday, but high pressure will arrive and brighten things up! Shower activity will decrease and come to an end.

Through the day Tuesday drier air will begin making its way into the area and it should help get rid of some clouds. By midweek high pressure controls our weather and will continue to do so through the balance of the week into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.