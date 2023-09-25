Brighter skies are not far away

By Howard Manges
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tonight: Cloudy and damp. Some lingering drizzle or a shower or two possible. Low: 45-53

Tuesday: Partial sun. High: 58-64

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 38-44

Forecast Discussion:

Damp and dreary conditions continue for most of the area tonight, and parts of Tuesday, but high pressure will arrive and brighten things up! Shower activity will decrease and come to an end.

Through the day Tuesday drier air will begin making its way into the area and it should help get rid of some clouds. By midweek high pressure controls our weather and will continue to do so through the balance of the week into the weekend.

