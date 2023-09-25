Broome County’s first ‘forest school,’ the Moss House opens in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Forest schools have been around since the 1950s, but Broome County just got its first one. A forest school is a nature-based education that allows children more freedom to play, grow creativity and build more natural friendships.

The Moss House recently opened in Endicott. Co-leaders Maggie Hopersberger and Jamie Walekro explained that this type of schooling will help with mental health. Hopersberger said that the county is facing a mental health epidemic in elementary to high school children and hopes this can help.

A look at the day-to-day for the children would begin by checking in with their emotions.

“We first start off by meeting here in the woods,” Hopersberger said. “We check in with our senses, look around and see what changes we notice and really root ourselves in nature. Then the children share any personal news they may have or any ideas they may have that they want to do that day. After that we let them know the activity we will offer if they are interested and then they’re allowed to go use the space however they would like.”

The co-leaders chose to bring this school to Endicott because they know the struggle of finding something for children to do.

“We really, really wished that there was some kind of regular activity we could take our children to no matter what age they were,” Walekro said.

They explained that it is important for children to explore the curiosity around them. The pair noticed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, many children didn’t know what to do the first time they got into the woods but once they grew more comfortable their curiosity and creativity bloomed and they became excited to find new things.

Hopersberger said that forest schools are in addition to a lot of the educational programs already, they are not teaching math and reading in the woods.

“If a homeschooler is working at home in the morning, we would love for them to join us in the afternoon so they can make some social connections but also have time in nature,” Hopersberger said.

The Moss House offers a list of programs, one in which parents can come, start the day with yoga in the woods with their children, then they can sit and relax to have a support group with other parents while their children play.

“We’re hoping to bring the Facebook support group feeling out of Facebook and into real life,” Walerko said.

The goal is to eventually have scholarships and buses to bring kids from anywhere to The Moss House.

