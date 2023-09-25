Businesses team up with WBNG to kick off annual ‘Coats for Kids’ drive

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Sept. 25 is the first day of WBNG’s Coats for Kids annual drive, which runs until Oct. 29.

Businesses around the Greater Binghamton area have partnered with WBNG to serve as donation sites for the drive this year. You can drop off new or gently used coats in the donation bins at any of the 10 locations in the area. In 2022, more than 1,500 coats were donated to the drive, which was 200 more than the previous year.

“Every year, what’s great is we get more and more coats each time,” said Hatala Orthodontics’s Dr. Patrick Scannell. ”I can’t imagine not being able to have the things to keep yourself warm but also keep yourself comfortable with your peers in school, and to be able to provide that for so many local kids. It goes a really long way.”

People drop off the coats at places like Hatala Orthodontics, and then they are brought to Bates Troy Healthcare Linen Services for professional cleaning before they go to a child.

“We always hope that the number of coats will exceed the previous year,” said Bates Troy President Brian Kradjian. “I think the last few years have been around 1,300 to 1,400 coats per year, which is, you know, about over $20,000 worth of cleaning on our end that we’re donating.”

For a list of drop-off locations, follow this link.

