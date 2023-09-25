Deer hunting season around the corner for states southern region

(WBNG) -- Deer hunting season is approaching although small game hunting in the state has already begun in some regions.

Most hunting seasons will begin in October including, turkeys, rabbits, grouse and bow-hunting deer on the first of the month. Hunting season has an earlier start for the northern part of the state due to the difference in ecology.

If interested in hunting, an educational hunter’s class is mandatory as well as a license. Game Management Section Head of the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Jeremy Hurt explained what to do before heading out to hunt this season.

“Licenses have been on sale since early August,” said Hurst. “They’ll continue to be on sale throughout the hunting season, but many people have Oct. 1 as a deadline for getting their licenses because deer management permits or antlerless tags that we make available for antlerless deer hunting are issued through Oct. 1.”

State managed lands are allowed to be hunted on; private landowners often allow hunting on their grounds but with permission to hunt of the land first.

Around 550,000 to 600,000 people throughout the state will participate in the fall season hunting.

