Deputies find stolen vehicle, firearms in Chenango County

COVENTRY, NY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for stealing a vehicle and guns from a residence in the Town of Coventry on Sept. 19.

The sheriff’s office announced it charged Nathaniel J. Rowe, 24, of Coventry with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, burglary in the third degree, grand larceny in the third degree and petit larceny.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that was taken from a residence in Coventry. An investigation determined that Rowe entered a garage at a residence and stole a vehicle and several firearms.

A short time later, deputies found the stolen vehicle at a nearby residence which Rowe was inside. The guns were found inside the residence. Additionally, deputies found stolen items on Rowe’s person.

The sheriff’s office noted that Rowe was on parole when he was arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

