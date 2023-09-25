Deputies find stolen vehicle, firearms in Chenango County

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVENTRY, NY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for stealing a vehicle and guns from a residence in the Town of Coventry on Sept. 19.

The sheriff’s office announced it charged Nathaniel J. Rowe, 24, of Coventry with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, burglary in the third degree, grand larceny in the third degree and petit larceny.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that was taken from a residence in Coventry. An investigation determined that Rowe entered a garage at a residence and stole a vehicle and several firearms.

A short time later, deputies found the stolen vehicle at a nearby residence which Rowe was inside. The guns were found inside the residence. Additionally, deputies found stolen items on Rowe’s person.

The sheriff’s office noted that Rowe was on parole when he was arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott property declared a public nuisance under ‘Lockdown Law’
Thea Chase with her mother, Brooke Chase, and Rottweiler dog Buddy.
‘I am thankful for the dogs being with her’: Mother shares details of her missing daughter’s rescue
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say
Endicott man gets 8 years for attempted robbery
Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Southern East Coast hit by flooding as Ophelia weakens to tropical depression and moves north

Latest News

Events around the Southern Tier celebrate the first day of fall
One of the massage therapy rooms at the Wellness Centered in Vestal.
‘Wellness Centered’ opens in Vestal offering a holistic way to stay healthy
No. 7 Penn State rolls over No. 24 Iowa, winning white-out game 31-0
Highlights: Chenango Forks vs. Oneonta (high school football)