Dog Walking Forecast--Remington

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10 (.50″) 30% High 64 (62-68) Wind E 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 46 (42-48) Wind E 5-10 mph

The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia will give us clouds and showers today. With

these, it’s going to be a cool, but seasonable day.

Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy Tuesday. We’ll have partly cloudy

skies with highs in the 60s into Thursday and Friday.

With high pressure drifting southward out of eastern Canada, we’ll keep sunshine

in the forecast for the weekend.

