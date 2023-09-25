Dog Walking Forecast--Remington
Clouds, Showers, Fall
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10 (.50″) 30% High 64 (62-68) Wind E 5-10 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 46 (42-48) Wind E 5-10 mph
The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia will give us clouds and showers today. With
these, it’s going to be a cool, but seasonable day.
Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy Tuesday. We’ll have partly cloudy
skies with highs in the 60s into Thursday and Friday.
With high pressure drifting southward out of eastern Canada, we’ll keep sunshine
in the forecast for the weekend.
