Events around the Southern Tier celebrate the first day of fall

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Saturday, Sep. 23 marked the first day of fall and two events around the Southern Tier were welcoming the change of the season.

The 2nd Annual Port Dickinson Pumpkin FestiFall and the 2nd Annual Creekside Artisan Fall Market had the community excited to feel the crisp air, shop local and participate in fall-themed activities.

“We love fall, we love our community and we love this park,’ said FestiFall Event Organizer Stephanie DeAngelo. “It’s a very special park. It’s a lot of fun and a great setting. It’s just a great place to be for fall in upstate New York.”

The Creekside Artisan Market featured more than 30 vendors all selling unique products. The products ranged from woodworking to delicious cupcakes.

“Fall is my favorite time of year,” said Head Baker of Imperfectly Baked Megan Call. “I love Halloween. I love all the scents and all the baking. Then the leaves change and the weather cools and the bugs leave.”

The market was a great reminder to shop local if looking for fall decor this season.

“Every time we get an order we do a dance,” said Owner of Beyond Infinity Creations Ashley Delaney. “We love shopping small. We love making things. A lot of the makers here are making things full time, myself included, and shopping small is keeping us alive.”

