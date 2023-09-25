‘Festival of Lights’ at Otsiningo Park announces dates

(WBNG)
By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The annual Broome County “Festival of Lights” announced on Monday the dates of operation for the 2023 season at Otsinango Park. Dates were also included for two fireworks shows and a total of 17 appearances from Santa Claus.

The festival will begin Nov. 19 and go through Dec. 31. The 2022 Festival of Lights displays from Tall Pines Forest of Lights to make it one of the biggest holiday light shows in Upstate New York.

“The great part is watching the families come in, it’s just such a great event to watch families come in, go through the park,” said Event Coordinator Dave Pessagno. “This couldn’t go on without the sponsor support that we have, the volunteers that make it work so it’s really a great community event, everybody comes together to make this work.”

Pre-sale tickets and season passes to the light festival are currently on sale through dozens of non-profits, schools and community organizations. For more information follow the link.

