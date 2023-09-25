Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow, ‘NEST’, to host clean energy job fair

(WBNG) -- The Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow, or “NEST,”, will host the Greater Binghamton Clean Energy Careers Summit and Job Fair on Wednesday at the downtown Double Tree.

The summit portion of the event will be held 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Job seekers can expect to explore the job fair from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Sept. 26, head here to register.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.