Number of potenial home buyers outweighs properties listed in the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Are you or someone you know currently in the process of buying or selling a home?

According to the President-elect of the Greater Binghamton Association of Realtors Christopher Lake, the housing market in the Southern Tier is currently a sellers market. The number of qualified buyers is greater than the number of homes on the market.

Lake said many listings are selling quickly and for above their asking price.

“Homes that are selling within two weeks are selling on an average of six days and they are getting an average of two point seventy-five% more than the asking price,” said Lake. “If it sells after the first two weeks, the homes are staying on the market for an average of 73 days and they’re selling at about four point-five%, less than what the asking price is.”

For those looking to sell their homes, Lake said a little bit of effort to keep things clean and presentable can go a long way.

“Buyers want to fall in love with the house when they purchase it,” said Lake. “They don’t want to clean up your mess. I’m not saying you need to put in new kitchens and bathrooms in a house but being clean, neat and orderly is something that we can all control.”

Lake noted when a home remains on the market for a long time, it can often lead to a potential buyer thinking there is an issue with the home.

For potential buyers, Lake said it’s important to be patient but there’s also a benefit in knowing your price range and the must-haves on your list.

“They want to make sure they know what they are looking for,” said Lake. “If they choose to be pre-qualified that’s certainly a tool they can exercise because then they know where they are throwing the dart, they are not just throwing it in the dark. They can understand what monthly payment correlates to in purchase price and taxes and things like that.”

According to the Greater Binghamton Association of Realtors, the median price for a home in the Southern Tier is less than the state average. The median price for a 1,700-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in Vestal is around $200,000, while the statewide median sales price for all homes is more than $400,000 in August.

